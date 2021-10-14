KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals The Famous Lamp Scene From Sholay Took Three-And-A-Half-Years To Shoot

The upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will witness a Sholay reunion with filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and Hema Malini joining Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat. The makers have released a new promo of the episode which is going to bring back memories from the golden era of Indian Television.

In the sneak peek, we get to see filmmaker Ramesh Sippy making some interesting revelations about the cult movie. He then reveals the reason behind casting Amitabh Bachchan as Jai after seeing his films Anand and Bombay To Goa. He shares that after watching Big B perform varied roles, he felt Mr Bachchan seemed an actor who could do anything.

The megastar was very happy to hear this from the director and producer of the movie. Bachchan also shared that the popular scene from Sholay featuring him and his wife Jaya Bachchan, where he stares at her while playing the mouth organ and she switches on the lamps, took three-and-a-half years to shoot. Check out the promo below:

During the episode, Dharmendra too will be joining the show via video call. He shared an incident when he walked 28 miles to the shoot location and Amitabh can be later heard telling Dharmendra, “Bohot maarenge jo hum bataane vaale hain (You will beat me after I tell everyone this)."

The special episode of Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy celebrating 46 years of the film promises to be fully loaded with many more interesting moments and it is going to be a visual delight for the viewers.