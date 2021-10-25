KBC 13: Can You Answer The Rs 6.4 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Pallavi Mahida On The Show?

The October 25 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed roll over contestant Pallavi Mahida grace the hot seat. Pallavi, who is an architecture professor from Vadodara, Gujarat, revealed on the show that she married at a young age and always found support in her in-laws. She shared with Amitabh Bachchan that she attained her master's degree at the age of 45.

The contestant played a good game and won Rs 3.2 lakh on the show with the help of Ask The Expert lifeline. The 10th question that made her win the amount is as follows: Which of the following countries became the first Gulf nation to open an embassy in Israel in July 2021? It came with the following options: A) Bahrain, B) Oman, C) Kuwait and D) United Arab Emirates. The correct answer is D) United Arab Emirates.

However, the contestant Pallavi Mahida failed to answer the next question correctly for Rs 6.4 Lakh. The 11th question that stumped her is as follows: The films Aandhi, Mausam and Rang Birangi were written by which author? It came with the following options: A) Gulzar, B) Mohan Rakesh, C) Kamleshwar and D) Bhisham Sahni. The correct answer is C) Kamleshwar.

After Pallavi’s exit, Mr Bachchan introduced the new set of contestants for this week and the first one to make it to the hot seat was an entrepreneur named Dhaval Nanda from Ahmadabad, Gujarat. He was accompanied by his wife, Khushali Nanda and we saw Dhaval hug his wife before starting the game. Dhaval and Khushali were also seen complaining a lot about each other to Big B which left him amused.

Dhaval played a good game and won Rs 12.5 lakh on the show. However, he wasn’t sure of the answer for the next question so he quit the game. The Rs 25 lakh question that stumped the contestant is as follows: According to Hindu scriptures, as a result of a curse weakening both his legs, which of these sages was granted the boon of a third leg by Lord Shiva. It came with the following options: A) Bhringi Rishi, B) Rishyaringa, C) Yajmavalkya Rishi and D) Angira Rishi. The correct answer is A) Bhringi Rishi.