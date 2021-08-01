Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 1 Highlights: Sourabh Raj Jain Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show

The August 1st episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 begins with host Rohit Shetty welcoming all the contestants. He then announces the first stunt and reveals that the losing team will directly go to the elimination stunt.

In Saturday’s episode, Rahul Vaidya, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Mahek Chahel, and Vishal Aditya Singh got the fear fanda. As a result, these contestants will be paired up in twos to perform the aforementioned stunt.

Each team will be tied with a bungee rope and in between them are 6 locks they need to unlock. However, Rohit Shetty later reveals another twist and adds that there will be a current in the fence where the locks are placed, during the stunt. Arjun-Mahek are unable to complete the stunt while Rahul-Vishal complete the challenge successfully. As a result, Arjun-Mahek directly go to the elimination stunt

This is followed by another stunt performed by the other fear fanda holders, Anushka and Aastha. The fixed time stunt requires both contestants to be inside a container that’s being bombarded with chilled water from atop. They both need to find the caps (pipe end caps) to stop the water whilst wearing dark glasses. Aastha manages to perform well while Anushka is unable to complete the given task. As a result, she joins Arjun-Mahek in the elimination stunt.

The eviction stunt requires the contestants to crawl through a tunnel with 5 compartments which have different-different creatures in it. Rohit Shetty asks Arjun whether he wants to exchange his K-medal instead of performing in the game. Arjun says yes and chooses Saurabh Raj Jain and as a result, the stunt takes place between Sourabh, Anushka, and Mahek in the same order.

The three contestants perform well and successfully complete the given challenge. However, Sourabh took the most amount of time to complete the stunt. As a result, he gets eliminated from the show.