Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 29 Highlights: Anushka Sen Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show

The August 29 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 begins with with host Rohit Shetty reminding everyone that Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, and Varun Sood still hold the 'fear fanda' and will have to face the eliminations, this week.

In the first stunt, all the contestants have to be lying down whilst their heads get locked in a box. They will then have to grab a rod to get hold of a spanner and a screwdriver to open that box. The twist so happens to be that the aforementioned box will be filled with snakes, roaches, rats, crabs, and scorpions. All the contestants performed well but Divyanka happened to open her box first and got relief from 'fear fanda.'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 28 Highlights: Rahul, Shweta, Sana & VIshal Saved From The Eliminations

The second task, performed by Anushka, Abhinav, Arjun, and Varun, is an underwater one where the contestants have to transfer five rings from starting point to the endpoint. Once all the rings get transferred, they will have to unlock and release the hooked flag. Varun ends up aborting the stunt first followed by Arjun. Anushka, on the other hand, tried her best to complete the stunt. However, Abhinav won the stunt by transferring all five rings and got relief from 'fear fanda.'

Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol 12 Finale Pushes Anupamaa To 2nd Spot; Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Witnesses Jump

The final elimination stunt takes place between Anushka, Varun, and Arjun and each one of them had to stand on a hanging beam (platform). Once the stunt starts, they need to move ahead on the beam and get all the flags. Varun successfully completes the stunt first followed by Arjun and they both get saved this week. But Anushka ends up falling down after getting just one flag, and as a result, gets eliminated from the show.