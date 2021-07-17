Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Nikki Tamboli Wants To Be In A Committed Relationship; Find Out Why

Actress Nikki Tamboli, who shot to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss 14, recently stated that she wants to be in a committed relationship. The diva who will soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 revealed that she would not prefer casual dating or a time pass relationship as she doesn't have time for all these things and has responsibilities towards her parents. For the unversed, Nikki Tamboli recently lost her brother Jatin due to illness, hence, she will now have to manage her career and parents' responsibility at the same time.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Nikki Tamboli said that her parents are growing old and they are her priority now. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant said, "I am not up for casual dating or time pass relationships. I want to be in a committed relationship. But right now, I don't have time. Right now, professionally I am doing good and it takes a lot of patience and energy to find a balance between personal and professional life, so I don't want to focus on anything else. My parents are growing old and I have to look after them, they are my priority now. After my parents, work comes for me. I don't think I can give someone else that priority right now."

Nikki further stated that she is right now in a relationship with her work. The actress has a few projects lined up that could boost her career. She also admitted that she plans her day in such a way that she would get some time to spend with her parents. While speaking about spending time with her parents, Nikki Tamboli said, "I wake up early to be with them because I know after coming from the shoot or other work commitments, I can get tired and might sleep, so I make sure to get up early and spend time with them. I don't have time to give it to someone else or ruin anyone's life by getting into a relationship and then not giving time to that person."

Talking about her career, Nikki Tamboli has featured in several south Indian films. In Bigg Boss 14 house, she shared a close bond with Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and others. Interestingly, Jaan Sanu had a soft corner for Nikki. After Bigg Boss 14, she bagged Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, all thanks to her popularity amongst the masses. The show is all set to be aired from today (July 17, 2021) on Colors.