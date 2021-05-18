Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Spoiler: Is Vishal Aditya Singh Eliminated From The Show?

Vishal Eliminated From The Show!

As per Spotboye report, Vishal Aditya Singh, who was at the bottom three along with Nikki Tamboli and Anushka Sen after their performance, has been eliminated from the show. With this, Vishal becomes the first celebrity contestant to get eliminated from the show this season.

Divyanka Tripathi Won The First Stunt!

Also, if we are to go by social media, Divyanka Tripathi won the first stunt, which apparently was shot a few days ago.

Rahul Vaidya On KKK 11

Meanwhile, recently, Rahul Vaidya had shared a few pictures in which he was seen donning KKK 11 jacket. In his caption, he shared his excitement about being a part of the stunt-based reality show and also revealed when the show will be aired on television.

The singer wrote, "Started this once in a life time experience called Khatron Ke khiladi yesterday! It's unexplainable how I feel being a part of this incredible show. Can't wait for u all to see it in July on @colorstv (Mask off only for clicking the pics)."

Other contestants too have been sharing pictures from Cape Town. The audiences are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite celebrity contestant perform daredevil stunts.

KKK 11 Contestants

For the uninitiated, apart from Vishal, Anushka, Nikki, Divyanka and Rahul, other celebrities who are participating in the show are- Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Aastha Gill, Mahekk Chahal and Varun Sood.