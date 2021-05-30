Krushna Abhishek Celebrates His 38th Birthday With Wife Kashmera Shah, Sister Arti Singh And Close Friends

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Krushna Abhishek turned 38 on May 30. The actor-comedian celebrated his big day with his close friends and family members. He rang in his birthday with a private party on late Saturday and was spotted having a gala time.

Several videos of Krushna dancing with his friends, wife Kashmera Shah and sister Arti Singh have made their way on social media. The actor along with his wife has also shared some fun videos from the celebrations on their respective Instagram accounts.

Kashmera was seen cutting his birthday cake with his twins Krishaang and Rayaan whilst Kashmera was seen feeding a piece of the cake to Krushna before kissing him in one of the videos. Take a look!

Kashmera also dedicated a birthday post for him where and wrote, “Life is better when your life partner is as crazy and as mad as you. I am so happy to celebrate every year in your madness. Love you forever @krushna30.”

Krushna's sister and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh, too, posted some sweet birthday wishes for him. She wrote, “Happy birthday to you my rockstar ... one of the most talented artist and one of the most amazing person. May god give u all the happiness and success.. thank u for being there always . Making me laugh in my worst . And standing by me .. I love u ABU .. HAPPY BIRTHDAY .. GOD BLESS YOU @krushna30.”