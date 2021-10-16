Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Sana Sheikh Trolled For Coming In Between DevAkshi; Reacts To Hate Messages

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, which stars Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role, has been in the news since a while now regarding its storyline. Apart from the lost child angle, fans are upset with new entry Sanjana played by Sana Sheikh. The third love angle is not liked by fans and have been expressing disappointment on social media platforms.

On the other hand, although many of them love Sana's acting skills, some of them have been commenting negatively and also trolling her. Recently, she had shared a picture and captioned it as, "Tough toh hai.. 🖤 sirf role nahi... Bohot kuch.. :) #BeingSanjana #Krpkab3 #Krpkab."



Apart from sending hate comments, some of them are trolling her for her acting skills. One of the users even commented on her Instagram post, "Improve your acting skills or leave the show."

Sana responded to a few hate comments and trolls on Twitter. Sharing a screen grab of one of the hate comment that she received, she wrote, "Isse bhi zyada behatareen msgs dekhe hain maine..." The screen grab had a tweet that read as, "Get the hell out of KRPKAB, Since your entry you have destroyed the entire storyline. It's Devakshi's love story not Sanjana's hate/love story!!!!" Sana replied, "Language bhaisaab aapki bohot kharaab hai... Sudhariye usko zara."

She further tweeted, "To the people who r talking about my plain expressions, i swear i can give u a detailed reply on it.. but kya hee faayda hoga.. kyunki aapne toh thaana hua hai mujhe 'ek fictional character' ko play karne par troll karne ka.. toh karo.. :)"