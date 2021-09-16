Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 SPOILER: Sanjana To Use Jatin To Create Trouble In Dev & Sonakshi's Lives?

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 makers are trying their best to grab the audience's attention. Although the show has got good content and audience love it, it has not been getting the required TRPs. Recently, the makers introduced new character Sanjana, which is being played by Sana Sheikh. It was said that Sanjana will come in between Dev and Sonakshi.

As the viewers are aware, Sonakshi and Dev have already been going through a lot. On that there was kids drama. The couple had been to counselling after their friend suggested and now when things were getting okay between them, Sanjana will be creating trouble!

In the latest episode, Dev cracks a deal and Sanjana decides to organise party. She organises a theme party and Sonakshi gets doubt on Sanjana as she has been showing so much interest in everything. Thr trio was seen donning Dil Toh Pagal Hai looks- Dev became Rahul, Sonakshi looked gorgeous as Pooja and Sanjana wore Nisha's costume.

As Sonakshi arrives at the party, Sanjana tries to spoil former's dress by spilling drinks, but her plan fails. She tries to instigate Sonakshi at the party. As per the latest promo, Dev gets Jatin to the party. Jatin is the same person who helped Sonakshi when Dev was not there with her for seven years. Sanjana overhears their conversation and gets to know that Dev and Sonakshi were not together for seven long years.

Going by the way Sanjana is behaving towards Dev, it looks like she might use couple's 7 years of separation and might use Jatin as her weapon of to win over Dev. As per the promo, Sonakshi will be getting drunk and scolds Sanjana as she disturbs her and Dev while they would be talking. It looks like Sonakshi is getting insecure of Sanjana!

Meanwhile, Sana spoke about her character to an entertainment portal and revealed that the love triangle will get juicier. She added that the upcoming episodes will put Dev and Sonakshi's love to test!

Pavitra Rishta 2 Review: Archana & Manav's Love Story Takes You Back To Old Days; Shaheer Impresses As Manav

Pavitra Rishta 2 Twitter Review: Shaheer Sheikh Steals The Limelight; Fans Welcome Shaheer As Manav

Are you excited about the upcoming episodes? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.