Maheck Chahal Says She Suffered From Anxiety Issues Due To Pandemic; Opens Up About Her Break-Up With Ashmit

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Maheck Chahal is in the news these days. It is being said that the Kavach actress will be participating in the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. While talking to TOI, the actress confirmed about her participation in Rohit Shetty's show. She also revealed that she was suffering from anxiety issues and spoke about her break-up with Ashmit Patel.

The actress revealed that she moved to Goa, as she felt it is ideal for her as she was suffering from anxiety issues due to the ongoing pandemic.

Maheck said, "I felt it was better to move out of Mumbai as I was really scared of the virus and I wanted to live in a place where I could relax and also focus on my fitness. I had put on a lot of weight during the lockdown and wanted to get fitter. In Goa, I feel better and have been indulging in outdoor activities like cycling and swimming. Meditation and yoga have also helped me stay calmer and all this prep was important for my next project, too."

She added that now she is fitter and in a position to participate in an adventure-based reality show. Although it is a bit scary to travel in these times, she added that they are taking all the precautions. She revealed that they will maintain six feet distance from the host Rohit Shetty and not eat outside at all.

About her break-up with Ashmit Patel, she said, "I don't want to speak about the past. Sometimes situations change and mindsets don't match even after living together for years. I don't want to comment on my past relationship, but let's say Ashmit was not the right person for me."

Maheck clarified that she is single and soon after my breakup, due to pandemic, she was scared to explore a relationship during the lockdown. She feels that a boyfriend is mandatory in life.