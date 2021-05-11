Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Sai Ketan Rao On Co-Star Shivangi Khedkar: She's A Good Friend

If there is an upcoming actor on Indian television who is making heads turn on sheer dint of hard work and looks, it has to be Sai Ketan Rao, the lead of the Star Plus show, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali (MHRW). Sai is slowly building a solid base among fans, who are loving his onscreen chemistry with co-star Shivangi Khedkar. Sai is not new to acting. Before this show, he was already a known name in Telugu entertainment, having done films, TV and web series down south.

FilmiBeat had a quick chit chat with Sai Ketan Rao in between his shots. Excerpts from the interview.

How is the journey from south to Hindi TV?

Full of ups and downs. I went through the lowest. Having worked in Telugu movies, serials and web series, and now working in Hindi shows, it's a good transition. I feel I should pat myself on the back. Finally, work is work.

Work in the television industry happens at breakneck speed. How are you coping with it? Also, did you face a challenge in delivering Hindi dialogues, coming from a non-Hindi speaking state?

Yes, it's a tight schedule working. Yet, it doesn't affect me, as I have worked in Telugu television and even at other shoots for long, extended hours. Hindi has never been a problem for me. I can speak Hindi, Telugu and Marathi fluently.

ALSO READ: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Shoot Shifts To Hyderabad From Goa

Your take on Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali...

MHRW is going well, getting a fantastic response from the audience, and we are so glad for it.

What have been the shooting challenges amid COVID-19? You guys don't put out BTS stuff for the fans.

None, as we are following strict rules regarding the situation. We are mostly shooting to run on the schedule, so posting BTS is quite hard, as we all are immersed in the show's scenes.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Controversial Scene: Neil Bhatt Comes To Aishwarya Sharma's Defence

Your equation with co-star Shivangi Khedekar from Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

She is hardworking and also a good friend.

Which Hindi TV shows do you watch?

None, except Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Would Hindi films be your next stop?

Let's see. Fingers crossed!