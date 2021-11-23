Best Bollywood Actresses Of 2021: From Kriti Sanon To Kiara Advani, Ladies Who Won Our Hearts

Parineeti Chopra

Unlike other actresses, Parineeti Chopra had three releases this year- The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina and it would be wrong to say that we were not bowled over by her performance. Each of her film was of different genre, and we loved her comeback and how!

Janhvi Kapoor

We still remember when Janhvi Kapoor had made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018, she was highly criticised for her plain performance. She was written off by many critics and many thought that she won't make it big in the industry. However, Janhvi took all the criticism in her stride and made sure to work harder on herself. Result? Roohi!

Netizens loved Janhvi in Roohi and also praised her work in the film.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya is a powerhouse of talent. She is one of a few actresses in Bollywood Pagglait, who are loved by the audiences since their debut. This year, Sanya featured in Pagglait and Meenakshi Sundareshwar and like always, didn't leave the audiences disappointed. While the storylines of both films could have been better, Sanya's performance was just bang on!

Taapsee Pannu

Another top ranking actress of Bollywood is Taapsee Pannu. While both of her films Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket stirred controversies, no one pointed a finger towards her acting. While some were in awe of her film choices, others were simply impressed by her brilliant work.

Kriti Sanon

If there's one actress who received the most appreciation for her work this year, she is Kriti Sanon. When Mimi was released, everyone was raving about her sincere performance in the film. Kriti has surely come a long way and now onwards, her fans will have higher expectations from her, because she has set the bar so high.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii was one of the most talked about the films of 2021 and guess what? Kangana didn't leave any stone unturned to put her soul in the film and her hard work was pretty visible. Her nuanced performance won millions of hearts hence, she totally deserves to be in the list.

Kiara Advani

One just can't talk about the best performances of Bollywood actresses in 2021 without mentioning the name of Kiara Advani. Even though the actress had lesser screen time in Shershaah, she did an impeccable work in the film, and nailed the character of Dimple Cheema.