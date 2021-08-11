Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Do You Know? Koi Mil Gaya's Jadoo Was Seen As Dayaben’s Relative In The Show

Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Koi Mil Gaya recently completed 18 years on August 10, 2021. The Indian sci-fi film, which was a huge success at the box office, gifted the audience with its first alien named Jadoo. The friendly alien character became a rage and is still remembered by many.

However, not many are aware of the fact that the actor who played the role of Jadoo in the film, appeared in the popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as well. The actor who slipped into Jadoo's avatar was actor Indravadan Purohit who appeared on the Sony SAB show. He previously played the part of one of Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s distant relatives on the long-running series.

Indravadan Purohit was seen in one of the episodes where Dayaben’s onscreen brother Sundarlal arrives at Gokuldham society with his Shri Sai Bhakt Mandal team. Purohit, who was vertically challenged, has also acted in several TV shows and over 250 films in six languages. The actor passed on September 28, 2014.

