Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's Debattama Cried When She Heard Script; Reacts To Rumours Of Show Going Off-Air

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani has been in the news since a while now. There have been reports that the show might go off-air and will continue on OTT platform, but there is no official confirmation about the same. The show is loved by audiences and it had grabbed headlines recently for the latest track- Shaurya and Anokhi's wedding.

While talking to TOI, Debattama Saha, who plays the role of Anokhi in the show, spoke about her role and also reacted to the rumours of the show going off-air.

About her role, Debattama told the leading daily, "I love the way Anokhi fights to fulfill her ambitions in life. But am I like that in real life? No, I am quite different. I am bubbly, enjoy talking to people and I'm full of life. Even if I have to raise my voice against something, I would have a different approach. Of course I don't feel Anokhi is wrong in any way."

The actress also spoke about her journey from small town of Silchar, Assam to Kolkata and then Mumbai. She revealed that she was inclined towards singing and acting since childhood and her mother used to secretly let her train under professionals. But her father did not like the idea of her pursuing acting, so they never told him. After she moved to Kolkata to study and finished BA Hons, she bagged a Bengali TV show.

The actress further revealed how the story of her TV show is coincidentally the story of her life. She added that just like Anokhi is proud to show her trophy to her dad, who is against her wish to study further, she too was always hoping to show her trophies to her dad and make him proud; and just like Anokhi runs away from Kapurthala, she went to Kolkata and then later moved to Mumbai 3-4 years ago.

She said, "After many years of hard work, I finally landed my first show Isharon Isharon Mein two years back. And then the pandemic struck in 2020. I kept giving auditions but I was not sure if I will get more work due to the situation. When there was no hope left, I called my parents last year that I would like to pack my bags and come back to Silchar. I was all set to go back when I got a call from the makers of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. When I heard the script, I cried and cried because it is the story of my life."

About her chemistry with her co-star Karanvir Sharma said that they are great friends, so it was easy doing romantic scenes with him. She added that there was no awkward feeling because they discuss their scenes and it was easy enacting them. She further added that they are constantly cracking jokes on each other and his friendship is an asset for her work.

Regarding the rumours of the show going off-air, she said she is not aware of any such development. She concluded by saying, "The show has a great script and if it wraps up this month, I will be very sad. Anokhi is extremely close to me and I have lived Anokhi for so many months with great dedication. If the show wraps up, I will be very sad. The show has the potential to extend for many more months. My role will continue to entertain audiences."