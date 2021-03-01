Sony TV Announces Super Dancer Chapter 4, Starting 27th March, Promising Nachpan Ka Tyohaar!

This year, the festival of Holi will mark the beginning of a new chapter… a chapter much awaited. Super Dancer, a show that has enjoyed three consecutive successful seasons, will be back on the small screen, with a new season, Super Dancer – Chapter 4. Judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu along with the dynamic duo, hosts Paritosh Tripathi aka beloved Mamaji and Rithvik Dhanjani are all set to witness the best kids’ dancing talent from across the country.

As the new chapter unfolds starting March 27, every Sat-Sun at 8 pm, it also promises to bring alive # NachpanKaTyohaar– a celebration of dance in all its glory, promising to engage one and all in its festive fervour.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has been one of the judges since the inception of Super Dancer, says, “There has never been a moment when I've not been excited to be sitting on the judge’s chair of Super Dancer. For me, we are all one big happy family... the camaraderie between the judges is unmatched & rare in times like these, and it's such an honour to witness the ingenuity of some of the country’s most amazing talent. My happiness undoubtedly is Super se bhi Uparrr. Needless to say, the show is extremely close to my heart and I can't wait for the fourth season to begin already.”

Tune in to Super Dancer – Chapter 4 starting March 27th, every Sat-Sun at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

