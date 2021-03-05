Splitsvilla 13 Host Rannvijay Singha & His Wife Prianka To Welcome Their Second Child Soon

Actor Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha are all set to welcome their second child. The Splitsvilla 13 host shared this delightful news on his Instagram handle by sharing a picture with his wife and daughter Kainaat. He captioned the photo as, "Missing the three of you so much... #satnamwaheguruੴ @priankasingha @singhakainaat."

For the unversed, Rannvijay Singha is busy shooting for Splitsvilla 13 with co-host Sunny Leone in Kerala. In the above picture, Rannvijay and cute Kainaat can be seen smiling and touching Prianka's baby bump. The happiness on their faces is clearly visible, as the couple is all set to embrace parenthood again.

Not only Rannvijay Singha, Prianka too shared a video with Kainaat on Instagram and wrote, "Daddy.. the 3 of us are missing you @rannvijaysingha .. Can't wait to see you soon! Satnam Waheguru."

See the video here

Let us tell you, 37-year-old Rannvijay Singha tied the knot with Prianka in 2014. The couple became parents to a baby girl in 2017. Interestingly, the family is very close to Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur. Earlier, the couple shared a lot of videos and pictures of their daughter with Taimur.

Talking about Rannvijay's professional commitments, the actor will be seen hosting Splitsvilla 13. Earlier this year, he hosted the 18th season of Roadies aka Roadies Revolution. Apart from that, Rannvijay Singha was last seen in Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf-starrer Mismatched, which was released on Netflix in November 2020.

