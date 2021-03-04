MTV Splitsvilla 13: These 21 Contestants To Raise The Temperature On Sunny Leone & Rannvijay's Show

1. Nikita Bhamidipati, 19

Look who's here! Nikita rose to fame with her stint in MTV Ace of space S2. The youngest of the lot, Nikita is a complete entertainer and will be one of the most popular contestants to watch out for in the Villa! All hail the #BubblySOBOGirl!

2. Riya Kishanchandani, 22

Beauty with a cheerful personality, meet Riya, a Mumbai based influencer whose loyalty is bound to impress the boys! Make way for the #Fashionista!

3. Kat Kristian, 24

Bold and beautiful, Kat Kristian is a model, known for her stint at MTV India's Next Top Model. A strong competitor and goal-oriented, she is here to stay! #SlayinAllTheWay.

4. Janvi Sikaria, 20

Meet the girl next door, Janvi! The Kolkata based influencer is an ‘old school romance' kinds and is also very emotional! Watch out for this #HopelessRomantic!

5. Shweta Nair, 21

Meet an aspiring lawyer and model (yes, you read that right!), Shweta Nair! Bold, straightforward with a no-nonsense attitude, you surely can't mess with her! #Bold&Bindass!

6. Pallak Yadav, 24

Sugar and spice and everything nice, meet Pallak Yadav, a model by profession! Stylish, smart and sassy, she knows her game way too well! #MyLifeMyTerms!

7. Avantika Sharma, 21

A complete people pleaser, Avantika is dramatic, talkative and full of life! The 21-year old budding interior designer from Shimla, brings with her beauty and serenity and is all set to spread smiles on the show! #CutenessOverload!

8. ArushiChib, 22

A student and content creator from Jammu. Arushi's kindness and innocence will definitelymake her the centre of attention! #OldSchoolLover!

9. Aditi Rajput, 24

#Fierce&Freespirited, Aditi comes with a go-getter attitude. The actor and model is also an adventure lover and is always up for challenges.

10. Bhoomika Vasishth, 24

Meet the #Strong&Sexy, Bhoomika! A content creator and a German translator, she stands out of the crowd for her unique and crazy nature and is set to raise the temperature at the villa!

11. Samruddhi Jadhav, 21

Winner of the MTV Splitsvilla online auditions, Samruddhi is smart and talented. She is all set to sweep the boys off their feet in the villa! Get ready for this #TalentKaPitara!

12. Azma Fallah, 22

Entertainment, Entertainment, Entertainment! This one is here to make sure there's only entertainment everywhere! All set to rule the villa is this feisty model who is #PyaarMeinBarbaad!

13. Kevin Almasifar, 24

Good looks, good looks, and only good looks!! After winning hearts in Roadies Revolution, Kevin is here to explore love and make the ladies drool over him! An MMA Fighter, this #PuneGangsta is sure to give a tough fight to his counterparts leave no stone unturned to be the most popular one in the villa!

14. Jay Dudhane, 23

A perfect combination of Fit and Handsome, Jay, a Mumbai based businessman is all set to make his place in the villa and woo the ladies with that oh-so sexy physique! Are you ready to see this #Casanova on MTV Splitsvilla X3?

15. Trevon Dias, 25

Say Hello to the suave and smart Goa boy- Trevon Dias! An aspiring nutritionist and coach, he is known for his sexy voice and a confident personality. Look who's already winning it? The #SweetTalker Trevon!

16. Shivam Sharma, 26

Cannot do without a typical, cute DilliwalaLadka, and here he is! Hailing from the capital city, Shivam knows how to win it over with his shayari!Caution: Do not mess with him! Yeh #JadooNahiAjooba Hai!

17. Samarthya Gupta, 23

Hot guy alert! Meet Samarthya Gupta, a complete charmer who is acing the chocolate boy looks! An actor, model, dancer, engineer, the Jammu boy is a complete package! Girls, get ready to drool, he is the #MundaInDemand!

18. Nikhil Malik, 23

Meet Nikhil, a Mumbai-based Choreographer, who is by all means fearless and outspoken! He is all set to get head on with the other boys! Looking forward to meet this #Player!

19. Dhruv Malik, 19

Hold your horses, yeh hai #KukkadKamalDa! The youngest and sweetest of them all, Dhruv is aDelhi based student who is all setto woo the girls with his simplicity, cuteness and above all, impressive singing! Watch out for this one!

20. Vyomesh Koul, 21

After acing it in the online auditions and all set to enter the Villa is this #DillaDaMunda, Vyomesh Kaul. A personal trainer and sports enthusiast, Vyomesh also auditioned for the Roadies LIVE auditions and is known for his politeness! Already ticking some boxes, are we?

21. Gary Lu, 21

Meet the #JackofAllTrades, Gary Lu. A student from Dehradun, Gary is confident, charming and cute. Just what you need to win over the ladies in the villa!