Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Natukaka Aka Ghanshyam Nayak Trolled For Looking Weak; Actor Responds

Ghanshyam Nayak, who plays the role of Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and was hospitalised for a major surgery a few months ago, resumed shooting for the show on December 10, 2020, after recovering from a serious illness. However, after he shot for an episode, many people trolled him for looking weak. A few of them even remarked that he was trying to hide his illness. Ghanshyam has now responded to the negativity and said that some people are insensitive towards senior actors. He also added that he is not affected by the negativity.

The actor said that everybody gets old one day and people do suffer from illness. He added that by God's grace, he is totally cancer-free now. He further said that he is shooting for the show and will continue to be a part of it. He also said that he is a part of the show because of God's blessings, support of producer Asit Kumarr Modi, his family.

About the troll, he said, "Some people are insensitive towards senior actors. I want to urge people not to spread such negativity. If I was not looking the part, my producer would not have cast me. I read somewhere that people also commented on my dressing sense. Those who don't have any work spread such negativity."

Ghanshyam further added, "I am not affected by it, because I am happy that even at my age, I am working and would like to continue going to the sets as long as my body permits. Just like there are negative people, there are people who have constantly supported me in my journey, and with God's blessings I will be able to do more work and entertain audiences with the humour and laughter along with Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) in the show."

He said that his character Natukaka found a connect with audiences ever since he did the show (2008) and it is a privilege to essay the role.

Also Read: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020: TMKOC Bags Award For 6th Time In A Row; Surbhi Chandna & Others Win Big

Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Retains Top Spot; Kumkum Bhagya Replaces Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah