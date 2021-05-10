Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Netizens Slam Munmun Dutta For Using 'Casteist Slur'; Actress Issues Apology

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta got into trouble after she shared a video in which she made an unpleasant remark that hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community. In no time the video went viral and netizens slammed her for using 'catiest slur' and trended #ArrestMunmunDutta.

Take a look at a few comments.

@RiyaRan51835025: Munmun Dutta, Who is suffering from such ill mankind, should be arrested immediately. This type of people is the most dangerous for society. @moonstar4u #ArrestMunmunDutta.

Rajan Kumar: Humiliation of Dalit society cannot be tolerated at all. #ArrestMunmunDutta.

Gurpreet Kaur Punia:Being celebrity one must be wise with the words. This is not how you practice freedom of speech. #ArrestMunmunDutta @MumbaiPolice.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Is At Home For A Month & Is Waiting For His Track To Start

However, the actress accepted her mistake and issued an apology on Twitter. In her note, she revealed that she never intended to insult or hurt anyone's feelings.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Asit Modi Says If Disha Wants To Quit, The Show Will Go On With New Daya

She wrote, "This is reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation."

She concluded by writing, "I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and i sincerely regret for the same 🙏."