TMKOC: Bhavya Gandhi Reveals His On-Screen Mother Disha Vakani’s First Reaction After Seeing Him With Beard

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows in the history of Indian television. Started in 2008, the show managed to win everyone's heart with meaningful comedy and content. Notably, actors like Bhavya Gandhi and Disha Vakani have become popular for their roles of Tapu and Daya Ben in every household. For the unversed, Bhavya left the show a few years ago, while Disha has taken a break from the shoot to take care of her daughter.

Meanwhile, Bhavya Gandhi recently revealed about his equation with his on-screen mother Disha Vakani and other stars of the show. In an interview with ETimes TV, Bhavya said that Disha was shocked when she saw him with a beard for the first time. The Gujarati actor said, "We definitely have these video calls sometimes, and every time, she sees me, she goes, 'Aahhh, whatt, beard?' (laughs) I say, yes, I've got a beard now. She has never seen me in a beard, so she gets shocked. I say, 'Haan, aave gaiyo' (Yes, they've grown) and I am growing them more."

When Bhavya Gandhi had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, reports stated that he was being unprofessional, hence, the makers removed him from the show. For the unversed, he was later replaced by Raj Anadkat. While speaking about leaving TMKOC, Bhavya said, "At a point in Taarak, I was just doing something, which was just monotonous."

The 23-year-old actor also revealed that he is still in touch with Tapu Sena. Talking about his equation with his co-stars of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhavya said, "I am in touch with everyone. I am doing films right now and the schedule is different than that of TV. So, I don't like disturbing them but they always know that Bhavya is around. If they need me for something, I am always here. I am doing a film, it will be like out of 12 months, 4 months I must be busy and rest of the months, I am just with the family, my friends, working on myself, learning new things."

On the professional front, Bhavya Gandhi is currently busy shooting for an untitled Gujarati film. He is exploring other technical aspects of such as writing.

