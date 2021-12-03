Yogendra Vikram Singh Has Special Message For Newlyweds Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma; Read Statement

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got married on November 30, 2021, in Ujjain. The newlyweds also hosted a grand reception party for his close friends from the industry in Mumbai. Interestingly, actors like Rekha, Ayesha Singh, Yogendra Vikram Singh and others attended Neil and Aishwarya's reception party.

Recently, Yogendra Vikram Singh, who plays the role of Samrat Salunkhe in the Star Plus show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, shared a special message for the newlyweds Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. Recently, in an interview with India Forums, Yogendra said, "They are in love and they are finally married and I wish them a very happy married life. They are really adorable. We have all known them, they have built their relationship with a lot of dignity and love and hats off to them for that. I send them my best wishes and I hope we can celebrate more such days, and they reach newer heights, professionally and personally, together."

Yogendra also shared a picture of himself with Neil and Aishwarya on Instagram and captioned it as, "Neil की हो गयी Aish ❤️❤️ Best wishes to the bride and groom. I hope your love for one other becomes stronger with each passing year. @bhatt_neil @aisharma812."

Talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show is having a lot of twists and turns in the ongoing plot. When asked about what is going to happen on the show in upcoming episodes, Yogendra said that there will be a couple of new entries in the show. Looks like, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to give us extra dose of entertainment.

Let us tell you, the show has been remade in Marathi and it is titled as Aboli. It is being produced by Sandiip Sikcand. Coming back to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show also stars Ayesha Singh, Kishori Shahane, Bharti Patil, Shailesh Datar, Mitali Nag, Yash Pandit and others in key roles.