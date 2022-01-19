Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Bites Abhijeet Bichukale; Tejasswi Prakash Throws Balls At Him

Bigg Boss 15 is getting tougher for the housemates with each passing day. The show is just two weeks away from its grand finale; hence, the housemates are not leaving any stone unturned to win the ticket to finale to become the VIP members of the house.

Amidst all, the makers recently released the promo of tonight's episode, in which Tejasswi Prakash and Abhijeet Bichukale will be locking horns in the 'Ticket To Finale' task. During the task, all the housemates get physical, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen biting Bichukale on his hand.

In the promo, housemates start making strategies to stop Abhijeet Bichukale from winning the final task. Rashami Desai plans to snatch the balls of Bichukale, however, the former gets angry he tries to tear the net bag of his competitor Tejasswi Prakash during the task. Eventually, Teja gets miffed with Abhijeet's behaviour and she throws balls at him.

On the other hand, Devoleena Bhattacharjee also tries to stop Abhijeet Bichukale and bites him on his hand. Later, Bichukale gets angry he warns housemates and scares them with the stone. Sadly, Tejasswi Prakash gets teary-eyed and feels disappointed with his behaviour. Looks like, the game is becoming uglier and fans are very much curious to know who will the Bigg Boss 15 trophy.

BB 15: Vidhi Pandya Supports Tejasswi Prakash; Says 'She's A Girl Of Her Words & Has A Heart Of Pure Gold'

In the previous episode of the show, Tejasswi Prakash's brother Pratik interacted with her and informed her that their parents have said yes to Karan Kundrra. Interestingly, lovebirds get happy and hug each other for their families' approval. Moreover, Rakhi Sawant's mother also left everyone happy with her appearance after getting recovered from cancer.

Simba Nagpal Starts Prepping For Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (EXCLUSIVE)

When Abhijeet Bichukale's family appeared on the video call, Devoleena Bhattacharjee refused to have a word with them. The show has become a hot topic of discussion on social media, and fans are eagerly waiting for the grand finale of the Salman Khan show.