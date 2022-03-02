Kashmera Shah Is Back On Social Media; Says ‘I Felt Reborn’

Actress Kashmera Shah, who took a break from social media for two weeks, has recently returned with a bang. The diva shared a beautiful monochrome picture of herself on her Instagram handle and shared her experience of staying away from the noisy digital world.

She felt like she was reborn after coming back on social media. In the picture, the Vaastav fame is looking stunning in a black co-ord set. Moreover, Kashmera Shah is known for her outspoken nature and her caption has indeed left everyone surprised.

Kash wrote, "A whole two weeks without social media and I felt so good and so new again. I don't know why everyone wants to have everyone know their business. It's so good to sometimes be "private". All I did was write and meet the people I loved and cared about. And all that and no phone. Wow, I felt reborn. I am never bothered by what people think of me (as people I don't know don't matter) and people that know me, know how I am. Not everything needs to be public and not everything needs to be said. So here it goes. Back to the uncaring world of social media and this is my reply to you... I Did Not Miss You #icareadamn #rebel #kashmerashah #kashmirashah #kash #klosetbykash #streetstyle #sexy #genuine #trailblazer @klosetbykash."

Kashmera Shah's post went viral on social media, and her friends from the industry such as Sara Afreen Khan and Tannaz Irani completely agree with her thoughts. Let us tell you, Kash has been in the news for her amazing body transformation during the lockdown.

She took care of her health a lot and avoided food items such as rice, bread and chapatis to lose weight. Kashmera Shah has indeed given major fitness goals to her fans!