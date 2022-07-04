Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Erika Packard Opens Up On Her Eviction; Says Jannat Zubair Will Make It To The Finale

Erika Packard made headlines when it was revealed that the supermodel would appear in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a contestant. However, Erika became the first to be eliminated from Rohit Shetty's show. Packard, who has now returned from Cape Town, recently opened up about her short stint in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Erika spoke about seeing herself in the first two episodes and said, “I was just nervous because all your expressions are on TV. You are doing the stunt, and have no control over your expressions. I was nervous thinking about how I would look while falling but I wanted to stay calm. When I saw the show, I realised I was having fun.”

Speaking about her friends and family's reaction to her elimination, Packard added, “Everyone was very excited because this is my first time on TV and reality, and vibe with the fellow contestants, see me being myself, at least, I was trying to. I am a bit overwhelmed with the whole situation because I've never done it and never experienced it before. I kept getting positive responses and I just kept asking my family, 'I was looking hot na?' They saw me do the stunt and they knew that I gave my best. At the end of the day, whoever performs well, is the winner, and I was not up to the mark."

On being quizzed about entering as a wild card, the show, Erika said that she would go because now she knows how it works and would do a stunt in full power. After coming back and seeing everything from afar, Packard feels more prepared to experience it all over again.

She also spoke about her bond with co-contestants Sriti Jha, Aneri Vajani, Kanika Mann and Chetna Pande. The supermodel revealed that they used to hang out at the lounge and eat together, crack jokes and listen to Punjabi music. Finally, Erika concluded by stating that Jannat Zubair will make it to the finale as she is very focused and strong-minded.