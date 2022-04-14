Udaariyaan: MAJOR TWIST! Tejo To Die? Is The Show Headed For A Leap?

Udaariyaan is one of the popular shows on television. Although the show has been getting decent ratings, the show has dropped from top 10 slot. Hence, the makers are trying their best to bring it back on the top 10 slot.

As per the current track, Fateh and Tejo are separated and their love story has turned bitter after the romance video was picturised in a video clipping during the election campaign. To keep the audiences glued to the show, the makers all are set to introduce major twist!

The latest promo hints at a high voltage drama. In the video, Tejo is seen in a room and gets scared as someone tries to kill her by setting the room on fire. She is seen screaming for help and at the end of the video, Tejo's picture with a garland is shown.

As per the promo, the twist will be aired on April 21 and 22 at 7 PM. Fans are shocked with the new promo and took to social media to express their disappointment. Take a look at a few tweets!

Yuvna: The makers are going the Ekta way. I'm guessing there will be a leap in London & Tejo will get a makeover. Then she will come back stronger.

Nivedita Singh: New promo what is this???? #Udaariyan #fatejo.

Snowflakes: What non sense is this? The new promo giving fans chills!!! #Udaariyan is over for me now.

Fans are also demanding Fateh and Tejo's reunion and are using hashtag PUBLIC DEMANDS FATEJO on twitter! One of the users wrote, "Why you want to lose audience bachi huye TRP bhi chali jaegi ye kr k PUBLIC DEMANDS FATEJO." Another user commented, "We want those fatejo moment we miss them."

Meanwhile, there have been reports that the shooting of the show will be held in London. We wonder if the show is all set to take a leap after Tejo is shown dead.