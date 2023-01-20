BAHU BANI BABE! Saathiya 2’s Sanskaari Gehna Aka Sneha Jain Stuns Fans With Her BOLD Avatar
Best known for playing the lead role in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, TV actress Sneha Jain has been away from TV currently. However, she is back in the news for posting bold photos from her latest photoshoot.
TV
actress
Sneha
Jain
got
her
big
break
in
Star
Plus' popular
show
Saath
Nibhana
Saathiya
2
opposite
Harsh
Dagar
and
Bigg
Boss
16
fame
Gautam
Singh
Vig.
The
show
premiered
in
October
2020
and
she
played
the
lead
role
of
Gehna
in
the
family
drama.
Saathiya
2
went
off-air
in
July
last
year
and
Sneha
is
away
from
the
small
screen
since
then.
Best
known
for
playing
a
sanskaari
bahu
on
screen,
the
actress
has
now
stunned
her
fans
by
going
bold
in
her
latest
photoshoot.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Her
photographer
friend
has
clicked
the
pictures
which
are
based
on
the
Barbie
concept.
The
actress
is
looking
bold
yet
classy
in
the
photos.
Take
a
look
at
the
snaps
below:
The
actress
is
in
love
with
the
pictures
and
her
fans
too
are
complimenting
her.
However,
a
section
of
social
media
users
has
been
trolling
her
and
even
compared
her
to
Urfi
Javed.
Talking
about
the
online
trolling,
Sneha
told
ETimes,
"People
are
saying
that
'Saathiya
ke
Baad
log
paagal
ho
jate
hai
see
Devoleena
(Bhattacharjee;
actor),
see
Sneha'.
There
are
some
comments
that
Gehna
was
their
favourite
character
in
Saath
Nibhana
Saathiya
2
and
now
they
don't
like
me
anymore.
I
pulled
off
that
character
really
well
so
that
people
could
connect
with
me.
Now,
when
I
am
projecting
a
different
side
of
me
that
does
not
mean
I
have
not
been
honest
with
Gehna.
I
am
trying
to
be
myself.
This
is
how
I
am,
bold
and
happy
and
doing
whatever
I
like."
She
added,
"I
don't
know
why
people
always
have
this
mentality
toward
actors
and
don't
see
them
beyond
their
onscreen
persona.
I
am
not
my
on
screen
character,
viewers
need
to
understand
both
are
different
things.
This
is
making
me
sad.
It
looks
like
you
cannot
change
their
mentality.
Till
the
time
I
am
okay
with
what
I
am
doing,
I
am
going
to
do
it.
Let
me
also
clarify,
I
am
not
disrespecting
anyone
here.
I
am
rather
concentrating
on
those
who
are
complimenting
me
and
sharing
genuine
feedback.
Even
in
the
coming
times
I
will
keep
experimenting
with
my
look,
photos,
characters
and
stories
to
better
myself
and
my
craft."
Sadly,
trolling
culture
has
taken
over
social
media
and
we
totally
condemn
it.
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 21:34 [IST]