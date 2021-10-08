House of Secrets The Burari Deaths Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

The latest docuseries House of Secrets, exploring The Burari Deaths released on October 8. The three-part docu series created by Leena Jadav follows the investigation of bizarre and unexplained deaths of 11 members of a family in Delhi's Burari area, which took place in 2018. Soon after the release of the show, the series landed on illegal sites.

House of Secrets The Burari Deaths: Release Date & Time Of Netflix India's Latest Docuseries

Over the past couple of months, many OTT shows have faced the same fate as they are leaked even quicker than movie releases. Films and shows like Sex Education season 3, Money Heist 5, Loki, Cruella, Mulan, The Conjuring 3 also become victims of piracy.

Coming back to the show, the docuseries has received positive responses from critics and fans. The makers revealed that the show not only explores the case through the police investigation but also the "intricate, complex and sometimes hidden workings of a traditional Indian family", as said by Leena in an interview.

Leena revealed that they also spoke to investigating cops, as well as friends, family and psychologists. The show has been praised for exploring the cultural and sociological pressures that led to the case.

Pinkvilla's Avinash Lohana, praised the makers and said, "Much credit should be given to the makers of this show, who made an effort to get all the points of views from people who were directly or indirectly involved in the case. While it fairly highlights the challenges faced by the police to manage an incident like this, and the implications of the pressure that society as a whole puts on the legal authorities."

Hindustan Times' Rohan Naahar wrote, "House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths goes beyond the gory details and addresses the sociological and psychological aspects of a case that made national headlines in 2018. That title is as salacious as it is willing to get."

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, directed by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra is currently streaming on Netflix in India.