What To Watch This Weekend: Durgamati, Torbaaz, I'm Your Woman & More

This weekend (December 11-13), Indian streaming platforms have seen some interesting releases. From Bhumi Pednekar's Durgamati to Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 have new content coming up. Some interesting English releases include musical The Prom and I'm Your Woman.

Here is the list of all OTT releases hitting your screens for a binge-worthy weekend

Durgamati

Durgamati releasing on Amazon Prime Video stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie and has received mixed reviews after its release on Friday. The film is Bollywood's newest attempt at a horror flick. The film follows the story of a government official who becomes the target of a sinister political conspiracy.

Torbaaz Torbaaz is the second biggest release this weekend on any OTT platform. Starring Sanjay Dutt, who recently won the battle against cancer, the film released on Netflix. The film follows an ex-army doctor who seeks to bring children joy through cricket, at an Afghanistan refugee camp. Directed by Girish Malik, the film also stars Nargis Fakhri in a pivotal role. I'm Your Woman This Amazon Original, released on December 11, stars The Marvelous Mrs Maisel fame Rachel Brosnahan as a mother who is on the run. Rachel in the film can be seen trying to escape her husband's business partners, who are searching for her for revenge. The Prom The Prom stars Meryl Streep, James Corden, Ellen Pellman, Kerry Washington and Ariana DeBose in leading roles. The musical follows New York City Broadway star Dee Dee Allen as she attempts to organise a prom for high school student Emma Nolan, after the head of the PTA bans her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa.

Some of the other releases worth checking out are Amazon Original series Wild Girls, Japanese film Alice in Borderland on Netflix and Bebaakee starring Kushal Tandon on ZEE5.

