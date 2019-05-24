English
    Unlike Anushka Shetty, Samantha Akkineni Not Ready To Take This Big Risk? Deets Inside!

    By
    |

    Last month, Samantha Akkineni became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Majili opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a runaway hit at the box office. The film marked Sam and Naga Chaitanya's first collaboration after marriage and this made it all the more memorable. At present, the Akkineni Bahu is in the limelight because of her upcoming film Oh Baby which has grabbed attention due to its quirky first look poster.

    Oh Baby revolves around an 80-year-old granny who gets transformed into a young woman following a strange turn of events. While veteran actress Lakshmi plays the granny, Sam plays the younger version. Most fans are pretty excited about this movie, however, some of them feel that Sam has made a mistake by not essaying the older character as well.

    Samantha

    Actress Anushka Shetty had played the role of the aged Devasena in Baahubali and impressed all and sundry with her transformation. Similarly, Kajal Aggarwal too will be essaying an aged lady in Indian 2 which has created a buzz amongst movie buffs.

    As such, the general feeling is that Sam too would have benefited big time had she done something similar. Either way, Oh Baby is an important release for her and has the potential to propel her to new heights.

