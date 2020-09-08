Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy Passes Away At 74

Renowned Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away on Tuesday (September 8, 2020). Reportedly, he suffered a heart attack at his residence in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district. He was 74.

Jaya Prakash Reddy started off his acting career with the 1988 film Brahma Puthrudu directed by Dasari Narayana Rao. He had been a part of several hit films like Narasimha Naidu, Julayi, Ready, Kick, Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Jayam Manadera, Kabbadi Kabbadi, Evadi Gola Vadidi, Preminichukundam Raa, Chennakeshava Reddy and Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana among others. Initially, the actor garnered appreciation for playing villain, but later gained popularity with comic roles.

He was last seen in Mahesh Babu's 2020 film Sarileru Neekevvaru, wherein Reddy essayed the role of Prakash Raj's father.

Several celebs from the Tollywood industry including Mahesh Babu, Sudheer Babu, Rakul Preet Singh, Anil Ravipudi and many others expressed their deepest condolence on his demise.

