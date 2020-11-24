Allu Arjun’s ‘Butta Bomma’ Song Crosses 450 Million Views On YouTube; David Warner Says ‘Well Done’

About Butta Bomma Song

The song is sung by Armaan Malik and composed by S Thaman. It has been picturised on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. ‘Butta Bomma' is known for its catchy music and hook steps. Notably, the song had surpassed ‘Vachinde' from Fidaa, which currently has 279 million views, to become the most viewed Telugu song.

Butta Bomma Song’s Global Reach

Talking about Butta Bomma's global recognition, fans have to thank Australian cricketer David Warner for the same. The opening batsman had recreated the iconic dance moves of Allu Arjun from the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's song with his wife Candice and kids. Apart from that, he has also recreated popular dance moves and dialogues from other Telugu films on social media during the lockdown.

David Warner’s Post

Happy with the achievement of ‘Butta Bomma' on YouTube, David Warner shared a screenshot of the song on Instagram and wrote, "Well done @alluarjunonline."

Future Projects

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for Pushpa in Mardumilli forests, Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.