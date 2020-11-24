Allu Arjun’s ‘Butta Bomma’ Song Crosses 450 Million Views On YouTube; David Warner Says ‘Well Done’
Actor Allu Arjun is currently on cloud nine, all thanks to his 2020 blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film broke all the records at the box office and went on to become the most successful film of 2020 in Tollywood. The music of the Stylish Star's family-drama also caught everyone's attention, especially, 'Butta Bomma' and 'Ramulo Ramula' songs, which are still trending on the internet.
Interestingly, 'Butta Bomma' from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo recently crossed 450 million views on YouTube.
About Butta Bomma Song
The song is sung by Armaan Malik and composed by S Thaman. It has been picturised on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. ‘Butta Bomma' is known for its catchy music and hook steps. Notably, the song had surpassed ‘Vachinde' from Fidaa, which currently has 279 million views, to become the most viewed Telugu song.
Butta Bomma Song’s Global Reach
Talking about Butta Bomma's global recognition, fans have to thank Australian cricketer David Warner for the same. The opening batsman had recreated the iconic dance moves of Allu Arjun from the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's song with his wife Candice and kids. Apart from that, he has also recreated popular dance moves and dialogues from other Telugu films on social media during the lockdown.
David Warner’s Post
Happy with the achievement of ‘Butta Bomma' on YouTube, David Warner shared a screenshot of the song on Instagram and wrote, "Well done @alluarjunonline."
Future Projects
On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for Pushpa in Mardumilli forests, Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.
