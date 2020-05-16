Anushka's Nishabdham Digital Rights Sold To Amazon Prime For A Whooping Amount Of Rs 26 Crore

Not too long ago, we had reported about a rumour on Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham getting an OTT release on Amazon Prime. Well, as per the recent buzz, the American company has bought the digital rights of the thriller in all languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam for a whopping amount of Rs 26 Crore.

It is said that the Nishabdham team is satisfied as they received a fair profit after selling the digital and satellite rights. The official announcement on the same will be made by the OTT company and the makers soon. Nishabdham might be premiered next month on the American digital streaming platform. If everything goes as per plan, the Anushka Shetty-starrer will become the second Telugu movie to have a direct OTT release after Surender Kontaddi's Amrutharamam which was released on Zee5.

Nishabdham was scheduled to have a release on April 2, but was later postponed indefinitely due to the sudden COVID-19 outbreak. As per the buzz, the makers of the thriller might skip the theatrical release post-lockdown. The movie featuring R Madhavan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Subbaraju, and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles has Anushka Shetty as a mute woman, who experiences paranormal activities happening in an haunted house. On the other hand, Madhavan, who essays the role of a musician, too experiences similar kinds of activities. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the makers have so far released three songs from the movie, which has been receiving a positive response from the audience.

Nishabdham has music composed by Gopi Sundar and BGM tuned by Girishh G. The lens for the movie is cranked by Shaneil Deo while editing is taken care of by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The thriller has been bankrolled by Kota Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad and interestingly, the former has also written the story for the highly anticipated film.

