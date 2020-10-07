Avinash’s Mass Dialogue Calms Mehaboob In The Latest Promo; Leaves Netizens In Splits

The netizens are in love with the latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Let us tell you that the show is going through its 30th day with a captaincy challenge given to the housemates. The contestants have been bifurcated into two teams, with one group as guests and the other as service providers of the BB Hotel.

Well, in the promo, one can see Akhil Sarthak (Security) and Mehboob (guest) engaging in a verbal brawl. Apparently, Mehboob had warned the hotel members for unknown reason which didn't go down well with Akhil, who says, "Control yourself. There is an extent and level on how one should talk" Mehaboob retorts back saying that it is his game and therefore Akhil should not talk.

Interestingly, Avinash who is assigned the secret task by Bigg Boss comes in between the duo and says, "Do your rowdyism at your home, this is Bigg Boss house. Keep quiet." To an utter surprise, Mehaboob doesn't react and only says 'OK' to him. Well, Mehaboob's reaction to Avinash's mass dialogue has left many in splits, who have already started trolling him with film memes.

Check out the memes here!

Neee performance uuu... 😂😂🤣🤣🤣 time deggariki vachindhi neeku...😂😂 pic.twitter.com/41rzmYYID3 — MonikatweetsOonB (@MtweetsO) October 7, 2020

Avinash last dialogue super — Vinaykumar (@vinay9849) October 7, 2020

#Avinash - Ne rowdyism ne oorlo chesko..

idi biggboss house.. ikada cheskunte...fasakkkk 🤭😂🤣#BiggBossTelugu4 — Shohrath Jahan (@shohrath4u) October 7, 2020

Shocking sohal become silent mood...



Mehboob game spolier, negativity Eiffel



Akhil attitude OMG what to saw, he felt like I'm a monal protector



Abhi always clam and cool , using brain in all games not physical



Finally anvi entertainer for show — Abhinaya Balajee (@ViddyBalaji) October 7, 2020

On a related note, Avinash was initially not happy with the secret task, but later was seen enjoying it. He is playing the role of an Assistant Manager of BB house. As per the task, he will have to interrupt the plans of the staff members who are assigned task by the guests with their arrival. Interestingly, this is the first secret task introduced in Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

