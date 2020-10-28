    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Here’s What Netizens Feel About Akhil Sarthak And Abijeet’s New Dostana!

      The eighth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has kicked off on a positive note. With six contestants including Akhil Sarthak, Ariyana, Mehaboob, Amma Rajasekhar, Lasya and Monal being nominated this week, the mini-screen audiences also witnessed a surprising rebound of Abhijeet and Akhil Sarthak.

      The duo was seen giving each other a hug during a task, where the Kalyani actor wrote about Abijeet on a piece of paper that impressed many. On the other hand, Abijeet was seen supporting Akhil's point of view when the latter was nominated by Amma Rajsekhar.

      Surprisingly, Abijeet nominated Monal Gajjar for the eighth week elimination citing that she betrayed him by telling everyone that he is a manipulator in the show. In the latest episode, Akhil can be seen trying to resolve the issue between Monal and Abijeet. With the actress' consent, Akhil initiates a prolonged talk with Abijeet to sort out the differences between the duo.

      Though the new angle between Akhil and Abhijeeth looks interesting, a few netizens are not happy with the ongoing dostana between the two, who are calling the former a pawn of Monal Gajjar. A section of Twitterati also requested Abhijeet to stay strong with his point of view and not fall prey to the 'crocodile tears' of Monal.

      Here Are The Tweets

      On a related note, Avinash is the current captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Notably, the seventh week saw the exit of actress Divi from the show during the Dasara special episode hosted by Samantha Akkineni. The south diva stepped in the shoes of senior actor Nagarjuna Akkineni as he is currently busy shooting for his upcoming project Wild Dog in the Himalayas.

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 14:56 [IST]
