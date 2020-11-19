Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Is Radha Krishna Not The Voice Behind Bigg Boss This Season?

The contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni are right now going through a mixture of emotions, as the family members of the housemates are coming to meet them after eleven weeks. The family week is indeed going to be an emotional one for the contestants as well as the viewers. Well, Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is getting very much popular amongst all the seasons, all thanks to the super entertaining contestants inside the house.

Apart from the contestants, the show also caught everyone's attention for the voice which addresses the housemates as Bigg Boss. If reports are to be believed, famous Telugu dubbing artist Radha Krishna has worked as the voice of Bigg Boss for the previous seasons in Telugu. However, the viewers found a difference in the current season's voice. It seems like Radha Krishna is not a part of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. On the other hand, the identity of the new dubbing artist is not yet revealed.

Coming back to the family week, contestants like Akhil Sarthak, Harika, Abijeet and Avinash's mothers entered the madhouse recently. Notably, the relatives of each contestant would meet them with a glass wall separating them due to the COVID-19 protocols. The housemates got emotional seeing their loved ones after a long time. The mothers have indeed won the hearts of the netizens.

After meeting the relatives, it will be interesting to see how the housemates would perform in the upcoming days, to win the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

