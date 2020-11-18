Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Savage Moms Of Akhil, Abijeet, Harika & Avinash Will Make Your Day!

The highly awaited promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is here. The Wednesday episode of the popular reality show will unfold an emotional task as family members of the contestants will enter the house.

In the recent promo released by the telecasting channel Star Maa, mothers of Akhil, Abijeet, Harika and Avinash can be seen entering the house individually. The contestants and their beautiful mothers were seen getting emotional as they were separated from one another by a glass wall owing to the COVID-19 protocols.

Let us tell you that the show is going through a special commando task that requires contestants to undergo stringent training. During the task, the contestants will be asked to freeze by the Bigg Boss which is when the family members would enter the house. The contestants including Abijeet, Harika were seen running towards their moms, who blessed them with a kiss on the glass wall.

Family is an ocean of emotions ❤️ #BiggBossTelugu4 today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/w77IqJJcEV — starmaa (@StarMaa) November 18, 2020

Interestingly, Avinash's mother, who is no less humourous than him was seen dancing along with the other contestants who were also cheering her up. Harika's mother had a savage reply to her daughter that indeed received high applause from the housemates. Apparently, Harika revealed that she has been bestowed with a gold star during a recent task and is one of the contenders for next week's captainship process. Her mother responded saying, "Will you win at least this time?" Let us tell you that Harika has been contesting as many as four times for the captainship but has not won the task so far.

Notably, Akhil's mother was making a mockery out of his aggression and verbal brawls with the other contestants. On the other hand, when Avinash was explaining to Abijeet's mother that they all are good friends post tasks, she was heard saying that they shouldn't stop fighting as it a joyous thing to do inside the house.

Well, the contestants' mothers have indeed garnered the hearts of the netizens with the short promo who are indeed eager to watch the full episode of the show. How excited are you about the upcoming episode? Tell us in the comments section below.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet Duddala To Meet His Mother Today; Fans Thrilled!

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Akkineni Might Warn Abijeet, Akhil Sarthak and Monal For THIS Reason!