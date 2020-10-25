Bigg Boss Telugu Elimination: Divi Gets Evicted In The Seventh Week

Divi Vadthya has been evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 4 in the seventh-week elimination process. Though the episode is yet to telecast, the fans and followers of the talented actress are already trending her name hashtag on social media, while calling the eviction unfair.

Interestingly, a story with a broken heart has been posted on Divi's official Instagram handle that suggests her elimination from the popular show. Also, a picture of Rahul Siplingunj from the post-elimination interaction sets of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is doing the rounds on social media, wherein Divi's photograph along with the other eliminated contestants can be seen on a board in the background. Well, the fans are not happy with the decision of the makers and have slammed them for supporting the 'undeserved' contestants while eliminating strong ones.

Earlier, the eviction of contestants including Devi Nagavalli, Sujatha and Kumar Sai Pampana was highly criticized by the netizens, who even demanded their re-entry in the show. Let us tell you that there are rumours that Sujatha might enter the show yet again after her eviction during the fifth week elimination process.

Talking about the show, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be skipping the weekend episode as he is busy shooting for his upcoming investigative thriller Wild Dog in the Himalayas and won't be available for at least 21 days. Charming diva Samantha Akkineni will be seen taking the place of the senior actor for the Dussehra special episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

On a related note, the nominated contestants for the seventh-week elimination included Monal Gajjar, Abhijeet, Ariyana Glory, Avinash, Divi and Noel Sean.

