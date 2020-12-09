Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Sohel-Ariyana Engage In A Verbal Brawl; Netizens Slam Akhil And Monal

The 6 contestants remaining in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house are gearing up for the finale week. Let us tell you that 5 contestants except for Akhil Sarthak- Abijeet, Monal Gajjar, Ariyana Glory, Harika and Sohel have been nominated directly for the last elimination of the season.

On Tuesday, a task was given by Bigg Boss to test the endurance and temperament of contestants. In the beginning, Ariyana was seen seated while others tried to provoke her by trying to tear her favourite dress and toy.

Later, Monal Gajjar was seen throwing the toy outside, that got stuck on the roof. Well, an evidently provoked Ariyana took complete advantage of the task during Monal's turn, as the former slammed her throughout. The Gujarati diva, who turned emotional soon after the task, was called to the confession room and was given advice by Bigg Boss to focus on the game.

In the latest promo of the show dropped by the telecasting channel, Ariyana and Sohel can be seen engaging in a verbal brawl. Though the reason behind the same is not revealed, Sohel can be seen questioning Ariyana for her emotions for a toy. He was also seen advising her to respect human emotions instead. Well, the duo's spat has now divided the netizens. A few were seen slamming Ariyana and Sohel for their anger issues. Another section of social media users criticized Akhil and Monal for infuriating Sohel and turning him against Ariyana, with whom he recently resolved misunderstandings. A few Twitterati appreciated Abijeet for his calm composure throughout the task and for supporting Ariyana, who was seen becoming emotional in the promo.

Check Out The Tweets Here!

Mental Sohel is back... Vidi pratapam antha Ariyana munde... Akhil and Monal daggara chamcha giri #biggbosstelugu4 — Prakash (@Prakash03934985) December 9, 2020

The way they are fighting show's their real characters. 🙏🏻



Both. 👎🏻

Abijeet 👍🏻



End of discussion! ✌🏻#VoteForAbijeet ❤️#BiggBossTelugu4 — ꜱʀᴜᴛʜɪ ♡ • (@majesticsmiles_) December 9, 2020

Stay strong Ariyana. You r good and kind hearted. This sohel likes everyon in this house except ariyana he nevr give respect to ari. y he behave badly with ariyana always. Sohel taking granted ariyana friendship. Harika clothes padesindhi ani thega rechipoyadu. Mari adhemi logic — sri laxmi💥💥🎤🍍 (@mannu_laxmi) December 9, 2020

That's #Abijeet Caring For Every Contestant In The House



When There is Any Issue Between Contestants



He Tries To Cool The Situation rather than Instigating them



Always A Sweet Gesture From #Abijeet to everyone



Some Just adds fuel to fire#BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/Pc26o4eqOV — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) December 9, 2020

Best Contestant this season #Abijeet 😍😍👌👌👌No one can match his Smartness, Genuinity, Clarity of Thought and The caring he shows for the contestants is just brilliant 👏👏👏👏👏👏#BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/4UAZJuMSF3 — Madhav (@RC125) December 9, 2020

On a related note, in the Monday episode, each nominated contestant was given a chance to rule the housemates by bringing in new rules and regulations in the house. Ariyana was chosen the winner of the task after she received majority votes from the housemates. Post her victory, she was given the immunity to appeal votes from the audience.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Voting Process: Here's How To Vote For Abijeet, Harika, Monal And Others

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Last Nomination: Abijeet, Monal, Ariyana, Sohel & Harika; Who Will Get Evicted?