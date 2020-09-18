Confirmed! Nishabdham Starring Anushka Shetty Is Releasing On Amazon Prime On October 2!

The speculations around the OTT release of Anushka Shetty-starrer Nishabdham have finally come to an end. Amazon Prime Video has now confirmed the massive release of the highly anticipated film.

The film directed by Hemanth Madhukar will premiere on October 2 in Telugu and Tamil. Taking to their Twitter handle, Amazon Prime Video, "Your silence will protect you. #NishabdhamOnPrime, premieres October 2 in Telugu and Tamil with dub in Malayalam."

Earlier, during a media interaction, the director had said that the team had planned for a theatrical release but later changed their opinion due to the current situation (COVID-19 lockdown). He was quoted as saying, "Yes, we have decided to release the film on an OTT platform. We had planned for a theatrical release and tried to hold out for as long as we could but with no clarity on when theatres will reopen, we felt an OTT release is the best way forward. I hope the audience will connect with it and make it a success."

Let us tell you that the film was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 2, 2020. Nishabdham's release was later postponed owing to the sudden COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

Notably, Anushka Shetty will be essaying the role of a mute woman who experiences paranormal activities in a haunted house. The thriller will also feature an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad, the film has music composed by Gopi Sundar, while BGM is tuned by Girishh G. The highly-awaited film has been written by Kona Venkat.

