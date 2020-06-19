HappyBirthdayKajal Tops The Trend List Leaving Behind Samantha Akkineni And Anushka Shetty

South diva Kajal Aggarwal turned 35 today. As expected, a galore of wishes poured in from fans and celebrities for the charming actress on social media. Known for her films like Magadheera, Jilla, Sita and Thuppakki to name a few from the south, the actress was wished by the fans in a very special way as they created a birthday hashtag #HappyBirthdayKajal on Twitter for her big day.

Interestingly, the hashtag has so far trended 260K+ times on the microblogging platform. Looking at the list so far, the actress has broken the record and taken the number one spot leaving behind Samantha Akkineni and Anushka Shetty in the list of Top Birthday Trends Of South Actresses.

The Rangasthalam actress who recently celebrated her birthday on April 28 had her hashtag #HappyBirthdaySamantha trending 254K times on Twitter, and stands on the second position. The adorable actress Anushka Shetty is at the third spot with 254K tweets with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayAnushkaShetty. The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh who recently released her movie Penguin on Amazon Prime Video has taken the fourth position on the list. Her hashtag #HBDKeerthySuresh received a tremendous reach of 91.5K. The Karnataka crush Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role has taken the fifth spot. Her hashtag #HappyBirthdayRashmika garnered 55K tweets on her birthday. She will be next seen in Allu Arjun's highly anticipated Pushpa.

South Actress Top Birthday Trends

#HappyBirthdayKajal- 260K * (2020)

#HappyBirthdaySamantha- 254k (2020)

#HappyBirthdayAnushkaShetty- 156k

#HBDKeerthySuresh- 91.5K

#HappyBirthdayRashmika- 55K

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal has an interesting line up of projects. She will next be seen in Koratala Siva's Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. She is also a part of Jeffrey Gee Chin's thriller Mosagallu. Kajal will also star opposite John Abraham in the movie Mumbai Saga. She is currently awaiting the release of Ramesh Aravind's Paris Paris which is the official remake of the Bollywood movie, Queen starring Kangana Ranaut.

