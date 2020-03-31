HIT Actor Vishwak Sen Criticises Venkatesh And Varun Tej Starrer F2

Vishwak Sen has always been known for his candid responses in the Telugu film industry. After delivering the most successful film of his career, HIT, Vishwak has become every filmmaker's favourite. Talking about his candid responses, Vishwak Sen has recently criticised Anil Ravipudi's directorial venture, F2: Fun and Frustration starring Venkatesh, Tamannaah, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada.

In a TV interview, the Falaknuma Das actor confessed that he disliked F2. Vishwak Sen said that he is a fan of subtle humour but not that was showcased in F2. He admitted that the first 15 minutes into the movie, he got disconnected and couldn't watch it further.

Well, the Anil Ravipudi's directorial venture F2: Fun and Frustration was loved by all, but it was highly criticised for its misogynistic content. Some audiences felt that the comedy was crude but despite getting criticism, the film turned out to be one of the biggest hits in the Tollywood history.

Coming back to Vishwak Sen's comment, it didn't go well with Anil Ravipudi's fans as they bashed him on social media. After all, Anil Ravipudi has a 100 per cent success rate in Telugu cinema. However, the director's reaction on Vishwak Sen's comment is yet to come.

Vishwak Sen will next be seen in Naresh Kuppili's maiden directorial venture, Paagal. The movie was launched by Rana Daggubati and will be produced by Bekkem Venu Gopal and the music will be composed by Radhan. The shooting of Paagal had begun but due to Coronavirus outbreak in India, as well as, the world, it has been halted due to the lockdown. On the other hand, the makers are still in search of a female lead opposite Vishwak Sen.