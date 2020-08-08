Kozhikode Plane Crash: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun And Other Tollywood Celebs Express Condolences
In yet another horrifying incident, a flight from Dubai carrying 191 passengers crashed at the Kozhikode Airport (Karipur International Airport), after it skidded off the runway and fell into the valley killing 18 people including the pilots. As per ANI, the flight, IX1344 was a part of the Vande Bharat repatriation mission.
As per the latest reports, the state authorities have confirmed that the search and rescue operation is complete and the injured have been shifted to various hospitals of Kozhikode and Malappuram district respectively. Meanwhile, Tollywood stars from Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun took to social media to condole the families of the victims.
Mahesh Babu
Superstar Mahesh Babu sent prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and offered condolences to the family and friends of the ones who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. He tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the news of #KozhikodeAirCrash. My condolences to all the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. Prayers for a speedy recovery of all those injured."
Allu Arjun
Stylish Star Allu Arjun, who has a huge fan base in Kerala condoled the families of the victims through Twitter as he wrote, "Very tragic plane accident in Kerala. Absolutely shocked to see something like this in Kozhikode. Condolences to the near n dear of the demised. May the soul of the passed rest in peace. Prayers to the injured to be safe & recovered at the earliest."
Varun Tej Konidela
The F2: Fun And Frustration actor Varun Tej Konidela expressed condolences as he tweeted, "Really saddened to hear about the #KozhikodeAirCrash Praying for the injured and the deceased."
Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda, known for her role in Bruce Lee: The Fighter starring Ram Charan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, shared her disappointment with the year 2020. She shared The Hindu's tweet on the flight crash and tweeted, "Why is 2020 being so cruel?"
Allu Sirish
Allu Sirish, who has been a part of Malayalam film 1971: Beyond Borders and the Telugu remake of Mollywood film ABCD - American Born Confused Desi tweeted, "Saddening to hear about the #AirIndia at Calicut. My Prayers to the deceased. I also pray the remaining passengers are safe. 2020: Please we've had enough."
Mahesh Babu Fans All Set To Create World's Biggest Trend Record Of 100 Million!
Rana Daggubati Is All Set To Get Married To Miheeka Bajaj; Posts Picture Ahead Of The Wedding