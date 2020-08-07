    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Prabhas To Feature In Mythological Drama Bankrolled By Bhushan Kumar?

      By
      |

      Prabhas is all set to impress fans with his upcoming projects like Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde and Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film, Prabhas 21 with Deepika Padukone. Fans can't hold their excitement to witness the magic of the Rebel Star on the big screen again. Amidst all, we have come across yet another amazing news about the actor, which will excite you even more.

      As per the report published in a leading portal, the Baahubali actor is all set to team up with Bhushan Kumar again for a big Bollywood project, which will also be released in southern languages. Notably, Prabhas and Bhushan Kumar have earlier worked together for Saaho and upcoming film Radhe Shyam.

      Prabhas

      Interestingly, this upcoming venture is going to be a massive mythological drama, based on an episode from the pages of Indian mythology. The details about the same are not yet out but looks like it will be a big action-packed drama. The report further states that Prabhas loved the idea that was presented by Bhushan Kumar, and is keen to do the project. However, the official announcement about the same is not yet made either by the producer or the actor.

      Also Read : Is Prabhas Unhappy With Radhe Shyam Makers?

      If everything goes well, it will be Prabhas' next project after Nag Ashwin's directorial venture Prabhas 21. We have to wait for the official announcement now. Currently, Prabhas is waiting to shoot the remaining portion of his next, Radhe Shyam, which is set in the backdrop of European era from the 60s. Radhe Shyam also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Kunaal Roy Kapur and others in the pivotal roles. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

      Also Read : Prabhas Spotted At Hyderabad's Road And Transport Authority Office, Pictures Go Viral!

      Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 17:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X