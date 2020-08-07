Prabhas To Feature In Mythological Drama Bankrolled By Bhushan Kumar?

Prabhas is all set to impress fans with his upcoming projects like Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde and Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film, Prabhas 21 with Deepika Padukone. Fans can't hold their excitement to witness the magic of the Rebel Star on the big screen again. Amidst all, we have come across yet another amazing news about the actor, which will excite you even more.

As per the report published in a leading portal, the Baahubali actor is all set to team up with Bhushan Kumar again for a big Bollywood project, which will also be released in southern languages. Notably, Prabhas and Bhushan Kumar have earlier worked together for Saaho and upcoming film Radhe Shyam.

Interestingly, this upcoming venture is going to be a massive mythological drama, based on an episode from the pages of Indian mythology. The details about the same are not yet out but looks like it will be a big action-packed drama. The report further states that Prabhas loved the idea that was presented by Bhushan Kumar, and is keen to do the project. However, the official announcement about the same is not yet made either by the producer or the actor.

If everything goes well, it will be Prabhas' next project after Nag Ashwin's directorial venture Prabhas 21. We have to wait for the official announcement now. Currently, Prabhas is waiting to shoot the remaining portion of his next, Radhe Shyam, which is set in the backdrop of European era from the 60s. Radhe Shyam also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Kunaal Roy Kapur and others in the pivotal roles. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

