Ram Charan Pens A Nostalgic Note As Magadheera Turns 11!

Ram Charan Takes A Trip Down The Memory Lane

Well, looks like the actor too has taken a trip down the memory lane as he shared a video along with a nostalgic note on his incredible journey via his social media handle. He wrote, "A memorable experience that mentored me & put every skill of mine to test. I'm humbled by the love & affection shown by the entire team of #Magadheera & the audience."

Ram Charan- Rajamouli’s Magadheera

Adding that the director of the film SS Rajamouli. has always motivated him, the Mega Power Star further wrote, "@ssrajamouli garu you motivate me to push my limits & remind me that hard work always pays off." The fantasy action romance film that revolves around reincarnation was released on July 31, 2009. Scripted by veteran writer and Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad, the movie turned out to be a huge success and indeed was a turning point in the career of the lead actors Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal.

Awards For Magadheera

Magadheera won the National Award for Best Choreography and Best Special Effects for the year 2009. The film also won six Filmfare Awards and nine Nandi Awards. Bankrolled by Allu Aravind and BVSN Prasad, the movie features an ensemble cast of Dev Gill, Srihari, Rao Ramesh, Sarath Babu, Surya, Sunil and Sameer Hasan. Interestingly, the movie also starred Chiranjeevi in a cameo for the song ‘Bangaru Kodipetta'.

Ram Charan’s Future Projects

Talking about Ram Charan's upcoming projects, he will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR along with Jr NTR, and Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. He will be essaying the role of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. The Mega Power Star is also a part of his father Chiranjeevi's next film Acharya, wherein the charming actor will appear in an extended cameo for around 30 minutes. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie will also feature his Magadheera co-star Kajal Aggarwal in a key role.