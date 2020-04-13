Ramoji Film City Becomes A Clear Solution To Tollywood’s Trouble !

The 21-day nationwide lockdown and its further extension have brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. The travel restrictions within the country might unfold after a few more weeks, but the international journey is likely to take months to restore. If so, the makers will have to go through a big headache while planning outdoor film shootings. Keeping in mind the eventual postponement of the movies if the shoot goes on standby, the makers are looking for alternatives, with most of them picking up Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.

SS Rajamoouli's RRR which was supposed to shoot its next schedule in Pune after the lockdown is all set up to erect sets in the RFC. The Maharashtra shoot has been reconsidered as the state is, for now, the most affected one due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, Pawan Kalyan's movie with Krish will have its Morocco shoot in the largest integrated film city of the world.

Baahubali actor Prabhas' upcoming film #Prabhas20 which had its shot scheduled in European locales will not have to worry more as they have got a one-stop solution for their problems.

Well, with all the big-budget film being shot in the Ramoji Film City, it is sure that the place will be overcrowded with cast and crew members of each film after the lockdown is lifted.

Spread over 2000 acres, Ramoji Film City is a film-themed park combined with a studio. Conceived and developed by media and film baron, Ramoji Rao, who film production house Usha Kiron Movies is one of the major producers of the industry.

