Rana Daggubati’s Fiancé Miheeka Bajaj Tattooed ‘R Loves M’ On Her Hand

When Miheeka Bajaj Tattooed Rana Daggubati’s Initial

Miheeka Bajaj did something special to flaunt her love. She got inked with her and Rana Daggubati's initials ‘RM' with a love symbol. She posted a picture of her tattoo on her Instagram handle and kept the picture with Rana as her DP.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Engagement

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged on May 20 in Hyderabad. The duo exchanged rings amid the presence of their family members. Rana was wearing a traditional white shirt and panche while Miheeka looked beautiful in a designer silk saree. Rana shared a couple of pictures on his social media handles and made it official.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Wedding

According to a report published in a leading portal, Rana and Miheeka will get married in December. The families are waiting for the lockdown to get over, as they don't want to leave any chance to make it a grand and memorable ceremony for all.

Who Is Miheeka Bajaj?

For those who are unversed, Rana Daggubati's fiancé Miheeka Bajaj is the founder of the event management company, Drop Design Studio. She is also a close friend of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor. The actress also congratulated Miheeka after she announced her engagement with Rana.