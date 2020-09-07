Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s First Single Featuring Mahesh Babu To Be Out On Dussehra? Here’s The Truth!

With Dussehra just a month away, fans and followers of many south actors are expecting updates on their respective films. Since 2020 has been different from the previous years, thanks to COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused hindrance to several events and celebrations. And expecting updates from the makers of various films in such times would only lead to disappointment.

Well, the same has happened to Mahesh Babu fans who were expecting a mass update from the makers on his next Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Apparently, there were several reports and speculations that the first single from the film might drop on the special occasion of the Dussehra festival. Well, now the music composer of Sarkaru Vaari Paata has refuted the rumours, and has revealed that the team is planning to complete the songs before the film starts rolling. The celebrated music director was reacting to a fan club page of Mahesh Babu, who claimed that the first single from the film will be out on Dussehra. Thaman tweeted, "No bro wrong news we are jus completing songs.. before going to shoot..none of the songs going to be released."

On a related note, Sarkaru Vaari Paata's motion poster featuring Mahesh Babu was recently unveiled (on Superstar's 45th birthday), that created a buzz among netizens, especially for its appealing background music by Thaman.

For now, the pre-production of Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been initiated. Touted to be a political action thriller, the film will reportedly have Mahesh Babu essaying a double role- a pawnbroker and a bank officer. National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh earlier confirmed her inclusion in the film, which might also have another female actress. The film, based on the theme of corruption in government offices, is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment.

