Top 10 Highest Paid Telugu Actors 2020: Find Out Who Topped The Chart!

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya enjoys a good fan following in Tollywood. After the success of Majili, Naga Chaitanya is charging Rs 8 crore for his next films.

Vijay Deverakonda and Nani

Vijay Deverakona's fan following amongst the masses is on the huge scale. After the big success of Arjun Reddy, Vijay has been getting back-to-back movie offers. Vijay is charging Rs 10 crore per film. He will next be seen opposite Ananya Panday in a pan-India project, directed by Puri Jagannadh. On the other hand, Nani, who last impressed fans with Jersey, is also charging Rs 10 crore for the film. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Nani, actors like Ravi Teja, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and Balakrishna too charges Rs 10 crore for each film.

Allu Arjun

The Stylish Star Allu Arjun has recently given the biggest hit of his career. His Sankranti 2020 release, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo did a solid business at the box office and became the first blockbuster of the year. Allu Arjun is charging Rs 25 crore, besides a share in the business for his upcoming films. He earlier used to charge Rs 18 crore per film.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan

The RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan are known for their masala films in Tollywood. Seeing their popularity amongst the masses, the stars are charging Rs 30 crore each for the film. Apart from the remuneration, they are also holding a stake in the business.

Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi

Superstar Mahesh Babu started 2020 with a bang. His Sankranti release, Sarileru Neekevvaru turned out to be thea super hit film. Earlier, Mahesh Babu used to charge Rs 25 crore per film. However, now, after Sarileru Neekevvaru's release, the star charges between Rs 40 to 50 crore. On the other hand, Megastar Chiranjeevi charges the same scale remuneration. His last release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was a decent hit at the box office.

Pawan Kalyan

After taking a break of two years from films, Power Star Pawan Kalyan is all set to make his comeback in Tollywood with the film, Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of the Hindi film, Pink. Notably, Pawan Kalyan is charging Rs 1.5 crore per day for Vakeel Saab as he has allotted 15 to 17 days for the shooting of it. He is taking home Rs 55 crore for other films that he signed. The Power Star will next be seen in Krish, and AM Rathnam's film and is also a part of Harish Shankar and Mythari's film. Earlier, Pawan used to charge Rs 25 crore per film.

Prabhas

Prabhas is probably the first Telugu actor who witnessed a pan-Indian appeal after the release of his magnum opus, Baahubali directed by SS Rajamouli. Post Baahubali, Prabhas started charging Rs 75 crore per film. For Saaho, he reportedly charged Rs 100 crore but later he took a pay-cut to help his friends (UV Creation). He charged Rs 70 crore for Saaho. For those who are unaware, Prabhas had charged only Rs 30 crore for the first part of Baahubali franchise.