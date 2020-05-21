Vijay Deverakonda-Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter Gets A New Title! Read Deets Inside!

Puri Jagannadh's upcoming pan-India project with Vijay Deverakonda will have the latter in the role of a boxer. There have been several rumours doing the rounds about the story of the highly-anticipated movie of the year. Well, there is a new update about the film which has much to do with its title. It has been revealed by actress and producer of Fighter Charmee Kaur, that the title of the film, Fighter was tentative and the team has zeroed in on the final title, which has also been registered.

Earlier, she had stated that the film unit was working with the tentative title itself and called it Fighter throughout. There are also rumours that the movie has been titled Liger. However, an official confirmation about the title will likely be out post the lockdown.

With promising high-octane sequences, the film will also star Bollywood diva Ananya Panday opposite Vijay. It is said that the actor has taken professional martial arts training from Thailand for his role. The movie has so far completed 40 days shoot and is eyeing to resume once the lockdown ends. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is one of the co-producers of the thriller, which will simultaneously be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Earlier, in an interview. Vijay confirmed that he will be dubbing his own lines for the Hindi version of the movie. Fighter, will also be dubbed in all south languages.

Did you know that the Pokiri director Puri Jagannadh was planning to cast Allu Arjun for the lead role? Yes, but the latter decided to opt-out of the project due to some unstated reasons. Well, Vijay Deverakonda fans are excited about the upcoming project and are eagerly waiting for the release of the big project. The actor was last seen in the 2020 film World Famous Lover, which unfortunately didn't impress the audience at the theatres.

