Vijay Deverakonda’s Team Warns Production Houses Posing To Make Films With The Actor

Vijay Deverakonda's Team took to their official Twitter handle to warn a few fraudulent production houses pretending to be making a film with the actor, by conducting auditions to gain access to several actors. Releasing a statement they wrote, "We, Team Deverakonda have noticed that few production company/lies have been fraudulently misrepresenting to be making a film with Vijay Deverakonda and have been conducting auditions and gain access to actors/ actresses."

The team further added that any project that the actor shall commit to, will be announced officially by the actor or the producers associated with the project. Revealing that stringent action will be taken against the fraudulent companies, they wrote, "Any project Vijay Deverakonda is associated with shall be formally announced by him and his producers. Official confirmation can also be verified on VDs official SM handles. While we take action against these perpetrators, We request all to be alert and double-check any information in their personal best interests."

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kranthi Madhav's 2020 romantic-drama World Famous Lover. He will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh's next project, which has been tentatively titled Fighter. The film will also star Bollywood diva Ananya Panday opposite the actor. Promising high-octane sequences, the film is backed by Charmee Kaur, Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Fighter will simultaneously be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and will also be dubbed in all south Indian languages. Earlier, in an interview, Vijay Deverakonda confirmed that he will be dubbing his dialogues for the Hindi version of the highly-anticipated film. If reports are to be believed, the actor has also taken professional martial arts training from Thailand for the role. Fighter has so far completed 40 days of shoot schedule.

